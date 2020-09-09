ODOC moves 1,450 inmates from 3 facilities due to threat of wildfire

SALEM
The Oregon Department of Corrections has evacuated three Salem prisons due to threats from the Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfires. All employees and inmates from Oregon State Correctional Institution, Santiam Correctional Institution, and Mill Creek Correctional Facility have been relocated to the Oregon State Penitentiary. These three Salem institutions are in potential danger as the fires move down the Santiam Canyon. DOC has worked with the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshall to keep everyone who works and lives inside these prisons safe.
A total of 1,450 inmates have been relocated — they are not being released from custody. All will be housed in emergency beds throughout the institution. Employees from the evacuated facility will work at OSP to ensure appropriate staffing levels. Inmates will be housed with others from their home institution whenever possible.
The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 14,000 men and women who are incarcerated in the 14 institutions across the state.
