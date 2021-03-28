ODOC downgrades SRCI’s tier status

ONTARIO
For the first time since a brief stint from Dec. 31 to Jan. 13, Snake River Correctional Institution has been downgraded to a Tier 3 status related to COVID-19 cases at the facility. There have been no new cases at the facility since March 12, according to Oregon Department of Correction's online tracker.
The outbreak at the facility was previously so extensive that aside from that brief break in December and now, the prison has been in Tier 4 status since July 3, 2020. The status is related to outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and inmates, and closes the facility to visitation and volunteer-led services, as well as limits inmates’ movement throughout the prison.
If no new cases present between now and April 7, the prison may move into a Tier 2 status, and the lower it goes, the sooner the facility may be able to resume services, such as visitation.
More than two-thirds of the approximately 2,889 inmates housed in the facility are now vaccinated, according to an email update from Amber Campbell, public information officer, on Friday.
“Yesterday we administered an additional 371 vaccinations to Adults In Custody,” she wrote. “This brings our SRCI total to 2,016 AICs have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
According to the Oregon Department of Correction’s case-tracker, there were only three cases in March, which include one inmate and two staff members, with the most recent positive case being an employee on March 12. No positive cases have been recorded since then.
To date, there have been 721 positive COVID-19 cases tied to the facility; this breaks down to 493 inmates and 228 staff members.
The facility remains closed to visitation, and when that will reopen is up to the Oregon DOC’s Agency Operation Center in Salem.
Overall 11 inmates, between the ages of 50 and 85 at SRCI, who had tested positive with COVID-19 have died. Forty-two deaths overall in the state’s Department of Correction facilities have been tied to the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.