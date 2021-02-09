SALEM
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking applicants for two positions on the Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) Advisory Committee. Interested individuals should apply by Feb. 24 using application materials found at http://bit.ly/3lBQlNU.
Applicants should be able to represent the public and partner organizations involved with STEP. Desired applicants will have experience working with volunteers, community service organizations, or involvement in natural resource or angling education and knowledge of the issues and activities performed by STEP biologists, volunteers and partner organizations within their territory.
ODFW provides many opportunities for all Oregonians to be engaged with STEP and is looking for ways to expand our community outreach. Candidates that are able to connect with or represent young adults, women, families, diverse populations, or underrepresented populations are strongly encouraged to apply.
The ideal candidate for the Eastern Oregon Representative will reside within and have knowledge of, or willingness to learn about, STEP activities in the portion of the state east of the cascades.
The ideal candidate for the South Coast Oregon Representative will reside within and have knowledge of, or willingness to learn about, STEP activities in an area that roughly coincides with Curry County.
Candidates must have the appropriate technology to participate in virtual meetings and or be able to travel to committee meetings two to three times per year. The successful candidates will serve a four-year term, with the possibility of re-appointment for a total term of eight years.
STEP was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1981 to provide a way for volunteers to participate in the restoration of native stocks of salmon, steelhead and trout. Since the inception, thousands of volunteers have assisted ODFW through their involvement in STEP, by donating money, materials, equipment, and countless hours of time and labor.
The nine members of the Advisory Committee are appointed by the Governor and represent all regions of Oregon. The committee meets quarterly in various communities throughout the state to conduct STEP business and advise ODFW and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on issues regarding STEP. Committee members are volunteers; however, business-related expenses are reimbursed.
More information on this announcement, STAC, and STEP can be found at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/STEP or by contacting Kevin Herkamp, ODFW Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6232 or kevin.herkamp@state.or.us.
