SALEM
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks a member to represent the state’s Fish Passage Task Force. This vacancy will exist for the Water Users or Owners-Operators of Artificial Obstructions stakeholder group represented by the Task Force. Applications will be accepted through March 19, 2021.
The nine volunteer members of the Fish Passage Task Force are appointed by the ODFW Director and are eligible to serve two 4-year terms. Task Force members represent water users or other owners of artificial obstructions, fisheries and conservation interests, and the general public-at-large.
The Task Force meets quarterly and advises the Department, the ODFW Director and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on matters related to passage such as policy and program development and implementation, fish passage waivers and exemptions, funding, monitoring, reporting to joint legislative committee, and project prioritization.
The ODFW Fish Passage Program administers the state’s statutes and administrative rules related to the passage of native migratory fish in Oregon’s rivers and streams. “The task force and its members play an instrumental role in the implementation of the state’s Fish Passage Policy,” said Greg Apke, ODFW Fish Passage Program Coordinator. “Task Force members represent their respective stakeholders and bring different perspectives into the fish passage arena which helps create a program that is responsive to both fish passage and societal needs.”
