Anglers from around the region enjoy fishing in the cold-water fishery on the Lower Owyhee River in this photo from 2016. Officials will be monitoring water temperatures there as extended heat waves, such as those experienced in late 2021, have the potential to cause issues for the fishery.
NYSSA — During its meeting in April, members of the Owyhee Project Joint Committee and Irrigation District talked about how high temperatures in the summer of 2021 impacted a cold-water fishery south of the Owyhee Dam and what might be done about that if it becomes an issue again.
The committee discussed concerns expressed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife due to the fishery’s temperatures last year. The discussion was led by Owyhee Irrigation District Manager Clancy Flynn.
It is noteworthy that the temperatures were never high enough to create an issue, with the highest temperatures coming in September. Still, officials seek to create a plan for summer months incase it does become an issue in the future.
As discussed in the meeting, suggestions from the state agency in charge of fish and wildlife involve a plan to cool the water in the fishery from an outside source of water. The suggestion is that this could be done by taking water from Lake Owyhee rather than from the hydroelectric dam. Additionally, ODFW suggested that the committee could shut down the hydro dam when the fishery reaches 50 degrees or higher.
As summer nears and temperatures rise, the district aims to monitor the situation in partnership with ODFW and may seek other solutions to the problem.
ODFW’s biggest concern is the area closest to Snively Hot Springs, due to warmer temperatures there, Flynn clarified over the phone.
