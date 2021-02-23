SALEM
Oregon’s Fish Passage Task Force will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, virtually through Skype. The virtual meeting is open to the public. Members of the public who are interested in viewing the Skype meeting can access it at http://bit.ly/2ZCzS3B.
The agenda includes two ODOT fish passage exemption requests, updates on tide gates, task force vacancy recruitment, ODFW fish passage program rule revision initiative and other updates. Details on the exemption requests can be found on the ODFW Fish Passage Program website at: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/passage/. Public participation is encouraged and you must pre-register to provide verbal testimony by registering before 10 a.m. Wednesday, a minimum of 48 hour prior to the Skype meeting. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comment will be accepted and encouraged (send to greg.d.apke@state.or.us).
When registering to speak, provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to and a valid email address and phone number. Two ways that you can register to speak during the meeting include: 1) send an email to greg.d.apke@state.or.us; the information listed above must be provided in your email, 2) call the Department at (503) 931-4361 and provide the information identified above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment.
The nine-member Task Force meets regularly to advise ODFW and the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission on fish passage policies and issues. Task Force members represent water users and owners-operators, fisheries and conservation interests, and the general public-at-large. The draft meeting agenda and additional information on the Task Force and the ODFW Fish Passage Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Greg Apke, ODFW Fish Passage Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6228 or greg.d.apke@state.or.us.
Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at (800) 720-6339 or (503) 947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting. For additional information, contact Greg Apke.
