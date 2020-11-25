ODA urges ag producers, employers to get free masks for themselves and their ag workers

Randy Seals, from the Vale area, fills out paperwork for receiving the face masks and hand sanitizer while Casey Prentiss, with Oregon Department of Agriculture, and Jesse Prentiss look on at the ODA office in Ontario on May 27. The agency is once again offering free KN95 masks for ag producers and their employees.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

Oregon’s agricultural community continues to demonstrate grit and compassion this year in the face of a global pandemic and historic wildfires. Our collective efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect Oregon’s agricultural community is more critical now than ever as Oregon reports a record number of infections. Wearing face coverings is the fundamental action we can take to protect our friends, family, employees, and colleagues from possible exposure.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon State University (OSU) Extension are again partnering to provide free KN95 masks to farmworkers, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food processors, and farm labor contractors to protect Oregon’s food and fiber workers. ODA and OSU have regionally staged free KN95 masks for the agricultural community. Please call ahead to schedule a time for pick-up as many staff are safely working from home.

Tags

Load comments