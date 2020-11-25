ODA urges ag producers, employers to get free masks for themselves and their ag workers

Oregon’s agricultural community continues to demonstrate grit and compassion this year in the face of a global pandemic and historic wildfires. Our collective efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to protect Oregon’s agricultural community is more critical now than ever as Oregon reports a record number of infections. Wearing face coverings is the fundamental action we can take to protect our friends, family, employees, and colleagues from possible exposure.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon State University (OSU) Extension are again partnering to provide free KN95 masks to farmworkers, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food processors, and farm labor contractors to protect Oregon’s food and fiber workers. ODA and OSU have regionally staged free KN95 masks for the agricultural community. Please call ahead to schedule a time for pick-up as many staff are safely working from home.
