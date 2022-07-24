Nyssa, Vale move to ban psilocybin facilities; ordinances drafted

While Oregon prepares to implement a new law allowing supervised use of psilocybin in certain situations, two local municipalities have banned related facilities, moving the matter back to voters to decide. Meanwhile, two other local government entities are poised to do the same.

 Screenshot via Oregon Health & Science University

MALHEUR COUNTY — The city councils of Nyssa and Vale, at their most recent regularly scheduled meetings on July 12, both unanimously approved the passage of ordinances which will end up on their respective ballots and go before voters this November.

Psilocybin is the psychoactive component found in many species of fungi and is being touted as a substance that when used in a controlled setting with licensed facilitators can help people overcome such issues as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and more.



