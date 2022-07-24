Nyssa, Vale move to ban psilocybin facilities; ordinances drafted

While Oregon prepares to implement a new law allowing supervised use of psilocybin in certain situations, two local municipalities have banned related facilities, moving the matter back to voters to decide. Meanwhile, two other local government entities are poised to do the same.
MALHEUR COUNTY — The city councils of Nyssa and Vale, at their most recent regularly scheduled meetings on July 12, both unanimously approved the passage of ordinances which will end up on their respective ballots and go before voters this November.
Psilocybin is the psychoactive component found in many species of fungi and is being touted as a substance that when used in a controlled setting with licensed facilitators can help people overcome such issues as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and more.
Psilocybin therapy clinics and whether their operation will be allowed in these cities will ultimately be decided on by voting residents.
The Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, also known as Ballot Measure 109 (M109) was approved by voters and made law by Oregonians in November of 2020.
The state of Oregon set up a provision for the new state law allowing psilocybin therapy facilities to operate, allowing cities and counties to enact a ban on these types of businesses. This provision differs from the law allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries to operate as city and county governing bodies will first have to allow voters to decide if these bans stick.
Psilocybin will only be dispensed in a controlled setting by a licensed professional, which differs from the sale of marijuana as that product can be sold, in limited quantities, at retail dispensaries across the state.
Oregon Health Authority “will not be accepting applications for licensure before January 2, 2023,” according to an “automatic reply” email message from the organization. Further, the organization went on to state in the reply “although we are working to accept applications for training program approval by June 1, 2022.”
Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division’s Center for Health Protection is the extension of Oregon Health Authority that oversees the Oregon Psilocybin Services Section which “will implement Ballot Measure 109, which was passed in November 2020 and directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate” psilocybin products and “the provision of psilocybin services.”
What psilocybin therapy looks like
Oregon Health Authority provides a generalized example of what a visit to a therapist licensed to dispense treatment of this type would look like. An initial visit by a client called a “preparation session” takes place where the client meets with “a licensed facilitator.” The second session is where the client “consumes the product at the service center and begins their session” with their facilitator. The third step in this process is where the client takes part in “an optional session” as a follow-up measure that also gets the client in touch with “peer support and other resources.”
Rules must be in place by Dec. 31
Oregon Health Authority has stated under its Oregon Psilocybin Services Section that the “two year development period” for establishing the protocols for related services. The statement provided by OHA says “All rules must be in place by December 31, 2022.”
Important to note
According to Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health page: “The Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board makes recommendations to OHA on available scientific studies and research on the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in treating mental health conditions, and makes recommendations on the requirements, specifications and guidelines for providing psilocybin services in Oregon.”
To explain more about the process of instituting a ban, Erica Heartquist, Public Health Division Communications Officer at Oregon Health Authority, in an email received on July 21, wrote, “After an ordinance is adopted by a local government, it must be referred to voters at the next general election according to ORS 475A.718. Upon receiving notice of an adopted ordinance, OHA will not issue licenses to those premises to which the prohibition applies until the date of the next statewide general election. If the ordinance is not approved by voters in the next general election, OHA will then begin licensing those psilocybin businesses that meet the criteria established in statute and rule on the first business day of the January immediately following the date of the next statewide general election.”
