NYSSA — The community is urged to join a farewell party for Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau and his wife, Nyssa City Librarian JoElle Rau, on Saturday. The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nyssa Senior Center, 316 Good Ave.
Raymond Rau’s official final day with Nyssa Police Department was Friday, but he didn’t retire from the force, as he is now the full-time chief for the Tillamook Police Department, as of July 1, having served as the interim chief there since April 23.
Lt. Donnie Ballou will become interim chief today, with the Nyssa City Council set to swear him in on Aug. 10. Like Rau, Ballou will be assistant to the city manager, which is part of the duties of the Nyssa Police Chief.
JoElle Rau was appointed her position at the Nyssa Public Library in August of 2019. Prior to that, she had worked at the library for seven years.
The couple moved to Nyssa when Rau became police chief.
Raymond Rau previously told the newspaper about being in Nyssa that “it’s always about the community,” adding that he and JoElle “love this little town.”
