Ashlan Enders, left, won the elementary school category of the 'If I were Mayor' contest for the city of Nyssa. She received $100 for the poster she entered, and a big check for the recognition was handed to her personally by Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb.
Photos courtesy of Jim Maret
Holcomb pauses for a photo with Ryker Enders, who won the middle school category of the contest. As first-place winners of the local contest, the students will go on to compete at the state level.
NYSSA — Nyssa students Ashlan Enders and Ryker Enders won their respective grade category contests for the “If I Were Mayor” contest in which Nyssa participated.
Each of those students will now go on to compete in the state contest, which is in August.
Ashlan won the elementary school category, which was open to fourth- and fifth-graders to enter posters.
Ryker won the middle school (grades 6-8) category, which was an essay contest.
Entries were also open to students in grades 9-12.
The contest was hosted by the Oregon Mayors Association and entries were due April 8.
The cities of Ontario and Vale participated in the contests, too.
Once the local contest is complete in a students respective area, cities submit one winner from each of the categories to League of Oregon Cities.
At the state level, first-place winners in each of the three categories will win $500. These students will receive their prizes at the awards luncheon held during the OMA Summer Conference in Newport at the Best Western, Aug. 11-14.
Second- and third-place winners will win $300 and $100, respectively, and will receive their prizes at local city presentations.
Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements.
