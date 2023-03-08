Nonprofit Nyssa Senior Citizen Center offers plenty of activities for March Garden starts, rock painting, and quick tips on using smartphones Argus Observer Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NYSSA — There is still plenty of time to enjoy activities at the Nyssa Senior Center this month.A list of activities this month follows.March 9, 1:30 p.m.: Learn to crochet washclothsMarch 16-17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Community yard sale (no Bingo on March 16)March 23, 1:30 p.m.: Plant garden starts to take homeMarch 28, 1:30 p.m.: Quick tips on using a smartphoneMarch 30, 1:30 p.m., Rock paintingEach week on Tuesday and Thursday there is Bingo from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for 5 cents per card; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and gentle exercise and stretching at 12:50 p.m.Line dancing lessons will begin for six weeks starting April 10 and will be held every Monday. Cost will be determined.For more information, phone (208) 714-6889 or the Senior Center (541) 372-5660.The center is located at 316 Good Ave. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Telephony Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
