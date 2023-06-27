Community Nyssa Senior and Community Center plans July activities Bingo, arts and crafts, cards, games and pool Argus Observer Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NYSSA — BINGO!! Staff at the Nyssa Senior & Community Center have released activities planned for the month of July.Every Tuesday and Thursday, bingo is planned start at 10 a.m. with lunch being served at noon and stretch exercises being taught at 12:50 p.m.Every Tuesday the blood pressure clinic is at 11:30 a.m.Starting July 6 and running through July 8, there will be a daily yard and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.This month’s foot clinic is on July 11, starting at 8:30 a.m.Starting July 13, there will be Thursday evening social events from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with arts and crafts, cards, games and pool to play.The center is at 316 Good Ave.For more information, phone (541) 372-5660. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Music Gambling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
