NYSSA — The second meeting for the Nyssa School Board of Directors and the Budget Committee will be on Wednesday night via Zoom. Information for the meeting is available online at nyssa.k12.or.us.
The meeting is the second of its kind this month, however, Tuesday night’s meeting was purely informational as there was no board quorum present.
The proposed Nyssa School District budget is available online at https://bit.ly/NyssaBudget.
The meeting will follow the Board’s scheduled monthly meeting, which will be on Monday, with the work session starting at 6:30 and the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
In the work session, the Board members are scheduled to interview candidates for the vacant board position. There is a business item on the regular meeting’s agenda to appoint a candidate to fill the vacant position.
The board has been down one member since mid-March, when Michael Hartley resigned from the Board. He had been with the Nyssa School Board since May 2015, and left citing personal reasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.