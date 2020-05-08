NYSSA — The second meeting for the Nyssa School Board of Directors and the Budget Committee will be on Wednesday night via Zoom. Information for the meeting is available online at nyssa.k12.or.us.

The meeting is the second of its kind this month, however, Tuesday night’s meeting was purely informational as there was no board quorum present.

The proposed Nyssa School District budget is available online at https://bit.ly/NyssaBudget.

The meeting will follow the Board’s scheduled monthly meeting, which will be on Monday, with the work session starting at 6:30 and the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

In the work session, the Board members are scheduled to interview candidates for the vacant board position. There is a business item on the regular meeting’s agenda to appoint a candidate to fill the vacant position.

The board has been down one member since mid-March, when Michael Hartley resigned from the Board. He had been with the Nyssa School Board since May 2015, and left citing personal reasons.

