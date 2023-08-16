NYSSA — The Nyssa School district has some new faces coming to the school as the school year is getting ready to begin. Along with the new hires, Beniton Construction had some updates on the schools current construction project.
At the Nyssa School Board meeting Monday, the board introduced the new hires that will be joining the district. The new hires follow:
Julie Morton, benefits clerk; Paola Delagdo, elementary dual language teacher; Chelsey Mendez, elementary dual language teacher; Courtney Lewis, elementary teacher; Miraiha Mendez, elementary instructional assistant; Lauren Dalton, elementary English language development teacher; Kaylee DeWitt, elementary teacher; Talon Vickers, high school vice principal; Shane Pratt, elementary principal; Andrea Arrant, middle school vice principal; Naomi Gallegos, special education teacher; Carmen Oviedo, food service; Jessica Vineyard, high school assistant volleyball coach; Courtney Hansen, high school assistant volleyball coach; Katrina Dayton, Middle School math; Sara Sapp, middle school office manager; Luz Hernandez, early head start teacher; Cassidy Kotte, high school assistant football coach; Landon Johnson, high school assistant football coach; Tere Ley Sam, migrant program specialist; and Breanna Valero, early head start instructional assistant.
With the new hires, Don Grotting was added to the list but has not been given at title at the moment.
During the meeting there was news about the current construction going on at Nyssa High School. Some of the remaining work is trimming the metal around the perimeter of the school and finishing the entryways which should be finished by the time school starts. Two units have issues, one has a gas regulator that is out and the other has a bad fan motor, these issues are currently in the works of being fixed. Beniton Construction has gotten most of their sign off from the county but are waiting to get a building final until the rooftop is complete.
