NYSSA — The Nyssa School Board is looking for a new member following the resignation of Michael Hartley.
Hartley had been with the Nyssa School Board since May 2015.
According to Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson, Hartley announced his resignation to the staff via an email.
Hartley’s resignation email cited personal reasons for him leaving the board at this time.
“I am grateful for the time I have had to serve and for the things that we have accomplished together,” the email states. “… I love Nyssa and our school district and hope to be able to contribute to its continued success in other ways.”
The district is currently accepting applications for the school board position. A candidate information sheet and a letter of interest must be submitted to the school district by 5 p.m. on April 9.
