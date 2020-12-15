NYSSA
Per the board’s plan in November, the Nyssa School District now has students from all grades going to school for in-person classes. However, the schools’ leader says not all students are attending in-person classes, which are limited to two hours per day.
Superintendent Darren Johnson said, when it comes to distance learning, “we’ve tried to allow that,” adding that the district has to follow state guidelines.
“We are providing transportation for students K through 5,” Johnson said.
The district plans to provide transportation for older students later in the school year, he said.
Elementary Principal Matt Murray said in-person classes began opening up Oct. 12 with Kindergarten and first grades, and were followed every few weeks by other grades, with fourth- and fifth-graders starting back Dec. 7.
At the high school, limited in-person instruction started with special needs students and classes where distance learning is difficult, such as welding, construction, band and choir.
“It is working well,” Murray said.
Not all the students in each grade are at school at the same time, he said.
The first session is from 8 to 10 a.m., with the second session from noon to 2. p.m. There is an additional 30 minutes to get extra help built into each session.
During limited in-person instruction, students can be in cohorts of up to 20, according to guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education.
