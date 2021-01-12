NYSSA
All Nyssa students will have to opportunity to go to school full-time beginning the last week of January.
The district has been doing virtual classes or a combination of short sessions of in-person and virtual classes since last spring, following state guidelines. However, at the end of December, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown relaxed the guidelines, and said the local districts could make the decision to reopen, working with local health departments to ensure social distancing mandates are met.
The Nyssa School Board of Directors on Monday voted unanimously to have in-person classes for all students beginning Jan. 25 if they desire.
Despite rumors that some board members have heard are going around the community, the decision will be made by the parents, not the students.
In his remarks presenting the request, Superintendent Darren Johnson said, “Distance learning has been difficult.” Noting there has been an increase in “F” grades being handed out, Johnson said,” it is a reason to get kids back.”
Letters will be sent out to parents of all students to fill out and reply to the district so school officials will know where the students are going.
But, “Learning in person is best for students,” he reiterated. In making the his recommendation, Johnson said it was a matter of getting students back as soon as possible.
“I want kids back in school,” Board Chairman Robert Fehlman said during the discussion.
At the start of his report to the board, Johnson said 13% of the school staff have been vaccinated and 12% have contracted the virus.
