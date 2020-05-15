Nyssa Public Works building damaged by March earthquake

Nyssa’s Public Works building, seen here, sustained damage in a recent earthquake.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

NYSSA — Three city buildings in Nyssa came through the 6.5 magnitude earthquake in central Idaho that shook the Western Treasure Valley on March 31 with little or no damage, but the city council will soon be weighing in on whether a fourth can be saved.

City Manager Jim Maret said during the City Council’s phone-in meeting Tuesday, the city hall building on Main Street and the library did not sustain any damage, according to an engineer’s inspection report, while the old city hall, on the corner of Good Avenue and South Third Street which contains the Police Department, Council Chambers and the County Building Department sustained some cosmetic damage.

On the other hand, the report on the public works building was not positive. While the facility was not in good shape, the earthquake did not help it any, Maret said.

“The first report was not favorable,” he said. While not providing any specifics, he said the damage to the building was significant, but part of it is still being used.

Maret said he had arranged to have a second inspection done of the building and wait for that report before making further comment and making any recommendations.

The building, which sits along South Second Street, behind the Agricultural Museum, was formerly the train depot. In answering a question about options, Maret noted there is city owned property across Second Street from the Public Works building that could be used for a new site.

Larry Meyer is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4813 or by emailing larrym@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments