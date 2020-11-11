NYSSA
How do the police respond to an active shooter situation?
Nyssa Chief of Police Raymond Rau knows what happens to area law enforcement when a call like that comes in.
“One call shuts everything down,” stated Rau in an interview on Monday morning.
What he was referring to is how all of the law enforcement agencies in the area are put on alert to respond if necessary to a situation like that.
Due to the life-threatening nature of an active shooter situation and the on-going need for training, Rau said that Nyssa Police Department was the most recent agency to host the training session coordinated by the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST).
Rau said that this training allows officers to learn basic medical skills in the event of an emergency where first aid needs to be provided and the scene has not been cleared for emergency medical staff to intervene.
Rau said that when there is a situation where there might be an “arterial bleed” and officers “can’t wait for medical staff” to arrive, this type of training can “save a life.” This way officers can render aid while “securing the threat.”
He also said that in some instances, an officer might have to render aid to a shooter in the event that the suspect is shot.
Rau said that this training is offered throughout the state of Oregon and is coordinated by just four people, before Nyssa, the closest training session of this kind took place in Baker City. He explained that space is limited for these trainings and that only 25 seats were available. Rau said that invites were sent to the law enforcement agencies in the immediate area including Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Rau also explained that the officers in Nyssa all have two tourniquets on their person at all times. The type of tourniquet that Rau referred to is called a “Tactical Combat Application Tourniquet” and applies pressure at the site of an extremity wound to stop the bleeding.
“We’re being proactive out there,” he stated.
Rau made it a point to note how important that training like this is for law enforcement.
“In a chaotic and crisis situation, a first responder reverts back to their highest level of training,” Rau described.
