NYSSA
Members of the Nyssa Police Department were busier than usual on Tuesday afternoon, as they set out to deliver a total of 24 turkeys to “families in Nyssa and the surrounding area,” according to a message posted to the department’s Facebook page.
“This is why we love living and serving in our little town, all of you who give so generously to your neighbors,” reads more from the post on the Nyssa Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police Chief Raymond Rau, in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, said that what started out with 21 frozen turkeys turned into 24 after a donation of three more turkeys from resident Mary Shellton.
Rau said that he and other officers “ran around and delivered” all 24 birds to residents in the afternoon.
He said that despite the fact that the officers were the ones doing the deliveries, some of the recipients actually gave presents to the officers.
