NYSSA — The Nyssa City Council took action Tuesday night on two requests on install additional stop signs on North Third Street, to make two two-way stops into two four-way stop intersections. However, only one was approved, while the other one was voted down by a margin of 4-to-3.
The council voted 6-to-1 to approve stop signs at North Third Street and Bower Avenue, stopping traffic on Bower Avenue. Traffic is already stopped on North Third Street at Bower.
Police Chief Raymond Rau and council members said the issue at the intersection was visibility, due to the way vehicles are often parked near the intersection.
Rau said will offer a grace period during which motorist failing to stop on Bower Avenue will receive a warning instead of a ticket.
Speeding was the issue, cited by Rau on the proposal to add stop signs on North Third at Locust Avenue to slow traffic down, which was voted down.
There is no stop sign from the city Limits, where Arcadia Boulevard becomes North Third Street to Bower Avenue. However, Councilor Robert DeLeon said he preferred that there be speed enforcement on Third Street as the extra stop would be hard on brakes on trucks pulling trailers.
Others voting no were Councilors Susan Walker-Riley, Patricia Esplin and Morganne DeLeon.
Voting for the added stop signs were Mayor Pat Oliver, and councilors Betty Holcomb and Ron Edmondson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.