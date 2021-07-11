NYSSA — After nine years of serving the Nyssa community by leading its police department, and being semi-retired in recent years, Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau is leaving the agency — but it’s not to retire. Instead, he said he will be at the helm of another police department on Oregon’s west coast. Rau said he thinks he could do that for another five years, and is excited about the opportunity to do so at the Tillamook Police Department, on Oregon’s west coast.
Rau, has been filling in as the interim chief their since April 23, having ended up there at the suggestion of the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police after the chief of police retired there.
Tillamook City Manager Nathan George reached out to the association when the chief retired and they put together a team to evaluate the agency’s needs and came back recommending hiring Rau in the interim.
“I interviewed him, felt comfortable, felt it was a good fit, and he did an amazing job, so I offered him the job,” he said. “Our police department is very critical department in our community and I really needed someone willing to support the vision of the city and working together as a community, bringing departments together, unifying, creating a better atmosphere to really go forward and serve the citizens and the council.”
In just a few short months, Rau has been making huge strides at the agency, according to George. Among these was getting the police department reopen to the public. It had been closed to the public for three and a-half years, according to the city manager. This was one of George’s first goals upon starting in the city in January, and Rau made it happen, he said, adding that the building is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“A key part of the community is to go in and talk to an officer if you have concerns,” George said.
As someone who oversaw the Oregon Police Academy for about a decade, Rau’s law enforcement knowledge and experience is vast, George says, “and his attitude is excellent.”
Rau also switched up work shifts for officers, providing “more coverage for less money.” He did this with the same way it is done in Nyssa: Officers work 12-hour shifts for 3 days, then get 4 days off, then 4 days and get 3 days off. In doing so for Tillamook’s department, Rau “reduced our overtime by half and quadrupled some of our shifts,” George said.
Rau said his reason for doing this in Nyssa was so officers could have more time with their families.
Now there are anywhere from two to four officers on at any time, and the memorandum of understanding has already been inked with the union.
“Rau brings fresh ideas, teamwork, he holds everyone to the same level of accountability and high standards,” George said.
Rau also got a drop box for discarded meds set up at the police department.
George said Rau has also been pursuing conversations about bicycle policing.
Nearly all members of the Tillamook Police Department were able to attend Rau’s swearing in on June 21. And before that, when George announced at an internal meeting with the police department, a member in leadership applauded, he said.
Rau officially began his full-time tenure in Tillamook on July 1, with his final day in Nyssa on July 30. Until then, he aims to fulfill his commitment for his elected position on the Nyssa School Board at this month’s meeting.
Meanwhile, he’ll continue a pattern he’s done since April, of flying to Tillamook on Sunday afternoon (so he can still attend church in Nyssa), and staying there through Wednesday, then coming back to Nyssa Thursday through Sunday morning.
“It’s exciting,” Rau said, adding that it is his wife, JoElle’s dream to live at the beach.
“Long story short, I didn’t go there looking for a job. This was supposed to be,” Rau said. “God opened so many doors for this to happen. It’s overwhelming. It’s humbling. It’s bittersweet.”
And as much as it is bittersweet, Rau said it was 66 degress over there, and chuckled.
For a while now, he’s been training Lt. Donnie Ballou as his replacement, and that plan worked. Ballou now has his executive police certificate and will become interim chief on Aug. 1, with the Nyssa City Council swearing him in on Aug. 10. Like Rau, Ballou will be assistant to the city manager, which is part of the duties of the Nyssa Police Chief.
In going to Tillamook, Rau said it also provides opportunity for the staff in the Nyssa Police Department to move up and a new person to get hired.
For Rau, he says it’s always “about the community,” adding that he and his wife “love this little town.” He and his wife, JoElle, have been married since 1987, and she is the city’s librarian.
“They say I do a lot,” Rau said, in reflecting on the Nyssa community members. “But I think the community has given me way more than I have given them.”
He went on to say that included relationships, communication and building solutions.
“This is rare in this country. This isn’t that common for people to have these types of relationships with the police department,” Rau said.
Saying the police team in Nyssa is a great team, he said that he is excited to work with a lot of really good officers, men and women, in Tillamook.
In Tillamook, Rau will be leading a team comprising 13, which is twice the size of Nyssa.
With that large of staff, he won’t have to do the 12-hour shifts he’s been doing in Nyssa to allow his officers to get time off.
“I can help and my body will last longer,” he said. “I want to have the ability to work with a team and build what we did in Nyssa over in Tillamook. That is exciting to me — to take a team and build relationships with the community.”
Huh so he had the job prior to running for the school board?
