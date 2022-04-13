Nyssa Police Chief is newest representative on state board

NYSSA — Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou is the newest representative for Board District 14 of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, which was meeting in Bend on Tuesday.
He’s been a member of the organization for the past few years, which gives him a voice in what’s happening, but as a board member he will get to have a voice and get to vote.
Board members consider myriad issues related to law enforcement, including concerns over bills being drafted for legislation. Input is given from district boards on how those bills would impact their respective areas and their thoughts about that, Ballou explained.
The Victory Group, led by Kevin and Marie Campbell, then helps get those voices further heard by the Legislature. Ballou said the duo goes in front of lawmakers to talk about different bills, noting that “especially lately,” there are many laws that aren’t “law-enforcement friendly.”
Ballou said District 14 encompasses Malheur, Harney and Grant counties, noting “it’s the largest region in the state with the fewest chiefs.”
On Tuesday, the board was expected to discuss renewing the contract with the Victory Group, raises, and issues related to new and pending laws in Oregon. Some of the concerns relate to homelessness, drugs and addiction, Ballou said.
Measure 110 has “created a huge problem for everyone within the state as far as the law enforcement side goes,” the chief said. There are several ways in which it is hampering law enforcement officials, he says.
Oregon voters approved the measure in November of 2020. It decriminalized drug use and personal possession shrinking many felonies and misdemeanors to a $100 fine. It also offers people the opportunity to seek treatment as an alternative to paying the fine. The problem with that, Ballou noted, is there are none of the treatment facilities available in much of the state, including eastern Oregon.
“110 has been kind of a failure. They were hoping this would drive a lot of treatment and money to get that going,” he said.
Instead, law enforcement now has “no teeth” to get people to treatment, which is creating a revolving door for the drug problem, he said.
While jail isn’t always the greatest solution, it can sometimes have a greater impact, according to Ballou.
“Don’t get me wrong, they can still get [drugs in jail], but it is a lot harder,” he said. “And it gives them a chance to realize, ‘Hey, I need help.’ Hence, jail gets them away from drugs and people, and probation and parole forces treatment. With a violation, there is no force. You just give them a ticket and send them back out to the wolves.”
Since Measure 110 has been enacted, only had a handful of people have elected to go to treatment. Ballou said he learned about this problem at one of the most recent OACP meetings.
“Nobody’d doing it. They are getting tickets and going back out,” he said.
Saying decriminalized drugs impacts Nyssa the same as the rest of the state, he mentioned that it also reduced accountability. People can still use or possess drugs, but it remains still illegal to sell them. However, previously, law enforcement may have used a crime of a lesser degree to enlist an informant, a primary tools used to lead to dealers, warrants and arrests.
“With a violation, there’s no incentive to show up to court … and that has taken away from our ability to investigate,” he said.
While Nyssa doesn’t have to deal with dispensaries in its town, Ballou said there are issues related to being on the border of Idaho, where using and possessing drugs — including marijuana — remains criminalized. This includes people transporting all types of drugs from Oregon into Idaho, he said. Recently, after receiving a lot of complaints about that happening, Ballou said Nyssa Police Department conducted a sting operation with Idaho law enforcement where they try to figure out who might be doing that and have them stopped in Idaho. The reason: Laws are stricter in Idaho, and the hope is that a harsher enforcement action will deter the activity from continuing.
While persons experiencing homelessness is an issue across the state, Ballou said they don’t see much of it around Nyssa. Those who do end up over that way don’t stay for long, according to the chief. That is because there is not much for them to do and not as many resources and services as in Ontario, he said.
Ballou expects the problem could get worse, however. He has heard that it is anticipated that the homeless population could double in Oregon by next year. This is in part due to Measure 110, which has decriminalized drug use, as well as Oregon’s Medicaid system, which Ballou said is known to be “one of the top in the country.”
“We have free health care and now [decriminalized] drugs,” he said.
