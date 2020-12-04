NYSSA
“Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe… Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.” – Dr. Seuss
The Grinch learned all about the holiday spirit in the classic story, so what happens when organizers of Nyssa’s annual Christmas Parade have to make a few changes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? Answer: The first Nyssa Nite Who-Balation, a holiday-themed, drive-thru celebration.
The event is a joint effort between the city, the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, and the Nyssa Police Department.
Posted to Nyssa Police Department’s Facebook page is a description of the event and what makes it different from years past. Namely, the floats will be stationary and parked along “the south side of Main Street or in parking lots on the north side of Main Street from Locust Ave. to S. 1st Street” according to the event posting. Visitors will get to stay in their vehicles and take a tour of the floats.
In a phone interview with Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau on Tuesday afternoon, he said that an event like this is needed for the community because this is the time of year when people’s mental health is already in need of a morale boost.
“You cannot just shut this down. I’m not saying that COVID’s not real, but you just can’t keep shutting things down,” said Rau.
He explained that the police department will be putting up barriers and directing traffic for the event. Rau said that if people don’t want to take part in the parade, they will have to take alternate routes to their destinations around the parade during the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday evening.
