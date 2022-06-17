Nyssa Nite Rodeo returns Friday and Saturday nights

Bullfighter Wyatt Cox focuses on the four-legged frenzy that just came out of the gate during main rodeo action at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo in June of 2017. This year's rodeo is this weekend, with pre-rodeo events beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight and the main action getting underway at 8 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Arena, 580 Beck Rd., Nyssa.
NYSSA — A Nyssa tradition held every third weekend of June returns this weekend in its 76th year. The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will be taking place at the Oregon Trail Arena tonight and Saturday.
Events include Mutton Bustin’, Jr. Steers, Jr. Barrels, Bareback, Ranch Bronc, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Richard Mejia Memorial Roping, Breakaway, Novice Bulls, Bulls and Barrels, according to the Rodeo’s website.
The 2022 Rodeo Queen is Michaela Bocci, 23, of Kuna. Bocci introduces herself on the Rodeo’s website.
“I work full time and go to school part time. I’m lucky enough that I can control my school schedule to work with my rodeo queen duties. My very first title was Western Riding Club Senior Queen 2019-2020. I am so happy to have this title as my second. I hope to make you excited for Nyssa.”
This year’s grand marshals are Marco and Becky Rodriguez of Nyssa, who are owners of Rodriguez Bakery in Fruitland and have a long history of involvement in the community.
Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m., with the main show starting at 8 p.m. The arena is at 580 Beck Rd., Nyssa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.