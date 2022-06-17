Nyssa Nite Rodeo returns Friday and Saturday nights

Bullfighter Wyatt Cox focuses on the four-legged frenzy that just came out of the gate during main rodeo action at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo in June of 2017. This year's rodeo is this weekend, with pre-rodeo events beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight and the main action getting underway at 8 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Arena, 580 Beck Rd., Nyssa.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NYSSA — A Nyssa tradition held every third weekend of June returns this weekend in its 76th year. The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will be taking place at the Oregon Trail Arena tonight and Saturday.

Events include Mutton Bustin’, Jr. Steers, Jr. Barrels, Bareback, Ranch Bronc, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Richard Mejia Memorial Roping, Breakaway, Novice Bulls, Bulls and Barrels, according to the Rodeo’s website.

The 2022 Rodeo Queen is Michaela Bocci, 23, of Kuna. Bocci introduces herself on the Rodeo’s website.

“I work full time and go to school part time. I’m lucky enough that I can control my school schedule to work with my rodeo queen duties. My very first title was Western Riding Club Senior Queen 2019-2020. I am so happy to have this title as my second. I hope to make you excited for Nyssa.”

This year’s grand marshals are Marco and Becky Rodriguez of Nyssa, who are owners of Rodriguez Bakery in Fruitland and have a long history of involvement in the community.

Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30 p.m., with the main show starting at 8 p.m. The arena is at 580 Beck Rd., Nyssa.

For more information, phone (541) 212-3506 or visit nyssaniterodeo.com.



Tags

Load comments