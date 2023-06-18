This was a questions asked by City Councilor Roberto Escobedo during a Nyssa City Council meeting on June 12. The council is gearing up to establish city rules regarding when, where and how homeless individuals can camp on certain city owned property. Without the city taking these steps they would have to follow state law which goes into effect July 1. The council didn’t reach a decision at Monday’s meeting, but aim to do that during a special meeting on June 20 during a second reading of the proposed ordinance.
Per the proposed ordinance, involuntary homeless individuals may camp in public areas unless otherwise specifically authorized. When it comes to time, place and manner the council is still discussing whether to designate an alternative site for people to go to when removed from city property.
However, time and manner were easier topics to discuss.
The city will not be allowing a long-term encampment. As such, the allowable time for camping will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
“We have not said where people can camp,” said City Attorney Mike Horton.
There are numerous places that are not allowed. These include public right-of-ways, city parking lots, city parks (unless OK’d by the city manager); within 500 feet of any school or childcare facility; within 25 feet of a public entrance to a business; within 25 feet of a public or private driveway; within 100 feet of any residential or industrial area; on or within 100 feet of the City water tanks, wells, water treatment facilities, wastewater treatment facilities, lagoons, and agricultural land used for disposal of treated wastewater.
Other city owned properties include such places as city hall, the fire station and some park grounds.
“We have not restricted any other city owned property,” Horton said. “You cannot ban camping on city property throughout the entire city, you have to allow it somewhere.”
Per Nyssa’s proposal, homeless individuals can not:
• Obstruct access to private property or businesses adjacent to the public right-of-way;
• Start or maintain any fire for the purposes of burning any combustible material in or around the campsite;
• Use a gas heater in or around a campsite;
• Erect, install, place, leave, or set up any type of permanent or temporary fixture or structure of any material in or upon public property or public right-of-way;
• Dig, excavate, terrace soil, alter the ground or infrastructure, cause environmental damage, or damage vegetations or trees in or around a campsite;
• Place or store personal belonging, or other objects, in a total area encompassing more than ten square feet outside the tent or readily portable shelter;
• Accumulate, discard, or leave behind garbage, debris, unsanitary or hazardous materials, sewage, drug paraphernalia, improperly disposed of syringes, or other evidence of conspicuous drug use on such property or on any adjacent private property.
Per the law, camping is not disallowed, but the council is setting regulations for the sake of the stability of the city.
If a homeless person has kept their belongings past the time regulated for them, or a law enforcement officer deems their belongings as harmful, the officer or city will provide notice 72 hours before removing someone’s belongings. The notice will have an address of where their belongings are, a phone number and hours a person can claim ownership and collect or make arrangements to collect their personal property, or list a phone number and address individuals may call to find out where the property will be stored.
A campsite may be removed for violation of this chapter without a 72-hour notice when there are grounds for law enforcement officials to believe that illegal activity, other than camping, is occurring on the campsite or in the immediate vicinity of the campsite. When removing individuals and property from campsites, enforcement personnel will make reasonable efforts to remove individuals without the use of force, arrest or citation. Weapons, drug paraphernalia, or other contraband and items that appear to be either stolen or evidence of a crime will be turned over to the police
City Councilor Rob Edmondson sought clarity on some terminology in the ordinance.
“How do you tell an involuntary homeless person from a voluntary homeless person?”
Horton said it will be up to enforcement officer to determine if a person is involuntarily homeless, meaning “they have no means to acquire one’s own shelter.”
On the topic of Ontario and how they are having a designated campsite, City Councilor Patricia Esplin asked why the city can’t designate a special place to send homeless individuals.
Horton said the city could do that, “but you’d need all the resources.” Those include water, storage containers, bathrooms, etc.
