NYSSA — “Where can they camp?

This was a questions asked by City Councilor Roberto Escobedo during a Nyssa City Council meeting on June 12. The council is gearing up to establish city rules regarding when, where and how homeless individuals can camp on certain city owned property. Without the city taking these steps they would have to follow state law which goes into effect July 1. The council didn’t reach a decision at Monday’s meeting, but aim to do that during a special meeting on June 20 during a second reading of the proposed ordinance.



