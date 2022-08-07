Nyssa hardware store owner among top 50 women in her field in the nation

Liz Haun-Pharas, owner and operator of Nyssa Mercantile, pauses for a photo outside her store on Friday afternoon. She was recently named among 50 of the top women in her respective field.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

NYSSA — Those seeking to make home improvement supply purchases in Nyssa have likely met Liz Haun-Pharas, the owner and operator of Nyssa Mercantile, a True Value Hardware and Garden store located in the city.

What those same shoppers might not be aware of is that she was recently named among the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply by HBSDealer magazine. The list consists of 50 women throughout the country who help to promote the role of women who are making a difference in the hardware industry.



