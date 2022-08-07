Nyssa hardware store owner among top 50 women in her field in the nation

NYSSA — Those seeking to make home improvement supply purchases in Nyssa have likely met Liz Haun-Pharas, the owner and operator of Nyssa Mercantile, a True Value Hardware and Garden store located in the city.
What those same shoppers might not be aware of is that she was recently named among the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply by HBSDealer magazine. The list consists of 50 women throughout the country who help to promote the role of women who are making a difference in the hardware industry.
To put this honor into perspective, a news release provided more detail on the selections and what it means for recipients.
“This award recognizes a leader who has demonstrated achievement, growth and success in the hardware and home improvement industry; embraced education and community service, and inspired others to follow a similar path,” reads the release.
The list is divided into two separate categories: Rising Stars and Business Excellence, the latter of which Haun-Pharas found herself on.
The newspaper reached out to Haun-Pharas for her reaction to the honor.
“Yes, I was extremely excited,” she said in a phone interview on Aug. 4.
Haun-Pharas said she didn’t know about making the list until one of her friends spotted it and told her about it.
The news release making the announcement states that this list is “part of a year-round program to promote the role of women in the industry and support women in their varied professional journeys.”
Haun-Pharas said she’s “still new” to running a hardware store, noting this is her third year in business.
“It just feels nice to be acknowledged for working so hard,” she said.
Runs in the family
Haun-Pharas said that running a hardware store is something her family is familiar with as her grandfather owned a hardware store, her uncle currently owns and operates one and her parents ran one from 2001 to 2008, which is at the very same site that her current store is. The store had a soft opening in August of 2019.
“I’ve been around the hardware industry my whole life,” she said
Haun-Pharas said if she would have been asked 10 years ago if she would be the owner and operator of a hardware store, she would have said, “No way.”
However, Haun-Pharas operated a dance studio at the location from 2009 to 2016 and has also taught Zumba classes at Four Rivers Cultural Center. After teaching for eight years and having Nyssa community members approach her in the grocery store and say how they wished the hardware store hadn’t closed, she was ready to make a change.
After turning 40, Haun-Pharas said she wanted to open up the store as it filled a need in the community so that residents of Nyssa wouldn’t have to go all the way to Ontario “for a gallon of paint.”
The store has provided 12 people jobs, she said.
Haun-Pharas said she she received a lot of help from the community, noting “everyone was behind me.” Helping provide funding to get her off the ground was Malheur County Economic Development. Furthermore, she got entrepreneurial assistance from the Small Business Development Center at Treasure Valley Community College.
Haun-Pharas said she also received support from “a lot of farmers,” the fire department and the city of Nyssa, as a whole.
“It took the community to make this happen, it wasn’t just me. A lot of people were behind it and helped me get to where I am. This has been very exciting for me,” said Haun-Pharas, “I just got lucky that I live in such a great place.”
