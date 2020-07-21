Nyssa gets a new ag processor; Local FFA, 4-H programs benefit from tax relief

NYSSA — Nyssa will soon have a new employer in town, providing at least 25 new jobs, and they already are hiring.
According to the company’s application to be in the Malheur County Enterprise Zone, Field Fresh Foods, is based in Los Angeles. Its Nyssa operations will be on Commercial Avenue in a facility formerly occupied by Golden West Produce, which was heavily damaged in the during the 2016-17 snow event.
The California-based company spent about $1 million to modify or add on to the existing building structure, and about $2.2 million for heavy machinery and equipment.
Like Golden West, Field Fresh Foods’ Nyssa plant will be handling onions, but will be involved in preliminary processing of onions to reduce weight, before they are shipped to the company’s facility in California for final processing, according to Greg Smith, director of Malheur County Economic Development.
Smith said he has been working with the company for about a year to complete the arrangements to bring it to Nyssa.
In the Enterprise Zone application, the company states that it is investing $3.2 million in the facility, Smith said, and that it will provide wages that will be 130 percent of the county’ average wage of $37,796.
Being in the Enterprise Zone provides property tax abatement on new construction and new equipment, which the company requested for five years. The tax abatement does not include the land. The normal tax abatement is three years, with the two additional years needing approval of the enterprise zone sponsors, which are Nyssa, Ontario, Vale and Malheur County. Their approval is still pending action by their governing bodies.
As part of its agreement, Field Fresh Foods will donate 10% of the forgiven tax as a donation of the local FFA and 4-H programs.
“We are excited to be joining the Malheur County community,”said Field Fresh Foods President Emelio Castanda in a statement. “We look forward to bringing economic opportunities and additional jobs to the region.”
