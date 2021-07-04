NYSSA — The city of Nyssa will be one of many communities around the state which will receive federal funding for water or wastewater infrastructure. Nyssa will use its $3 million in funds to extend a city water line to the site of the planned reload center north of the city.
Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development director, made the announcement about the funding during Wednesday’s county court session.
He said the extension of the water line was critical to the project for fire control at the site and to serve the reload center and planned industrial park.
There are no plans to extend a line from the city to handle wastewater from the reload center site. Smith said that would be handled by different means, and that extending the water line was deemed more important. The money will go to the city, Smith said.
State Sen. Lynn Findley said the Nyssa project was being funded through the American Recovery Plan Act, which is providing about $1.6 billion to the state.
“There is a lot of money coming to the state,” Findley said.
This includes $54 million coming for projects in his Senate District 30. The list of projects to be funded was put together before the end of the Legislative session, he said.
“Every water and wastewater project was funded,” he said.
