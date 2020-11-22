Turkey
MALHEUR COUNTY

People in need of help for a holiday meal can find assistance in Nyssa and Vale this week.

The Nyssa Community Food Pantry will be passing out Thanksgiving Turkey boxes from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the pantry, in the alley behind 415 Main St.

The dinners are free, however, those seeking to obtain one must have an Oregon Food Bank Card number of fill out an application.

The Starlite Cafe, 152 Clark St. N., in Vale will continue its free Community Thanksgiving Day meal this year. Meals will be to-go only.

Orders for dinners should be called in ahead from 10 a.m. and noon, at (541) 473-2500. They can then be picked up inside the diner or drive-thru in the alley from noon to 2 p.m.

