NYSSA
The Oregon FFA Association has awarded the state title to the Nyssa Farm Business Management team and, according to a news release from the association, “Nyssa will go on to represent Oregon at the national contest this fall.”
The news release from Oregon FFA reads, “The Farm Business Management Contest helps students learn business skills and apply economic principles to agricultural businesses. Students competing in this event gain a wide appreciation of farm and agribusiness practices, ranging from business structure to succession planning and from cost concepts to risk management.”
The team, led by advisor Chad Cruickshank, who was also awarded, receiving the Outstanding Teacher award for 2021.
Four individual proficiency winners, “representing Oregon FFA in further competition” are:
• Adriana Desantiago – Vegetable Production
• Sara Stephen, Fruit Production
• Victoria Moore, Forest Management & Products
• Qyonee Mitchell, Diversified Crop Production — Entrepreneurship
These members will go on to compete at the National FFA Convention next fall.
Fundraising with drive thru banquet
The public is invited to participate in the Nyssa FFA Drive-Thru Banquet on April 13 which will include the Nyssa FFA”s year in review. The dinner will be tri–tip. Meals are to be picked up in the Nyssa High School parking lot between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets must purchased in advance from a Nyssa FFA member and or reach out on social media and someone will be in contact.
Raffle items include two early admissions to the flower sale, a half hog – cut and wrapped, and an FFA quilt. Winners are able to take eight flowers each before start of the sale.
The Nyssa FF Chapter begins its annual flower basket sale at 7 a.m. April 30 at FFA Green House located between the bus garage and ag shop. Watch the FFA Facebook page for more information.
For more information, call (541) 709-889.
