NYSSA — With novel coronavirus COVID-19 bringing most school activities to a grinding halt this school year, Oregon Future Farmers of America (FFA) leadership got together to put together a virtual version of the State FFA Convention since the in-person one had to be scrapped. Thanks to this move, the Nyssa FFA Chapter was able to continue its winning streak on April 8 and 9.
Via press release, Chapter advisor Chad Cruickshank shared that his students bringing home another blue banner and state title meant a lot this year, as his team has done so every year since 2011. Nine of those State Titles were earned in Farm Business Management and one in Agricultural Marketing, according to the release.
Cruickshank expressed that the pandemic had actually brought his students closer together, even with social distancing.
“This group, 2020, seems like the most difficult because of the additional challenges faced with State Convention being canceled and school being out of session,” said Cruickshank. Through it all, these students have been loyal to one another and very dedicated to success. I am proud of them.”
Cruickshank said he first got involved in teaching FFA to fulfill his dad’s wishes.
“All I wanted to do in life was farm and my dad told me I needed to get an education, so to the University of Idaho I went and planned to farm and substitute teach upon graduation. Life sometimes doesn’t work out the way you expect and here I am in my 14th year of teaching, but I feel like the skills learned in [Farm Business Management] are transferrable to real life and important for students to know - farmers or not.”
His Chapter’s first championship in 2011 with students McKenna (Wilson) Wagstaff, Sarah Martinez, Allie (Hartley) Shanklin, Jo Hernandez, and Dallin Widmer setting the pace.
Wagstaff shared her experience in FFA in the release:
“I do not work in agriculture now, but gained a working understanding of business and finance math I still call upon today,” said Wagstaff. “That experience drove me to seek out and work for success many times in the years that followed. I was proud to win at the Oregon FFA State Convention over a decade ago, and I am grateful for the lessons that are still with me today.”
Sophomore Zachary Doughery, a part of the 2020 team, lamented that the experience this year couldn’t be held in person.
“I feel like I missed the fun parts of the State Convention experience because I wasn’t able to attend it physically and go on the fun-filled trip to Redmond due to COVID-19. After missing the experience of gathering with other FFA Chapters from the state of Oregon, I am really hoping that my National Convention experience is not harmed due to COVID-19.”
Cruickshank expressed his gratitude to the decade of family support which led to this decade of dominance.
“It has taken ten years of dedicated students, supportive parents, engaged alumni, committed administration, and caring community members and industry partners to bring it all together. I am just grateful to be a part.”
