Nyssa FFA earns district and national honors; team purchases new welding gear with $1,000 grant

NYSSA
During the fall of 2020, the Nyssa FFA competed in many events and competitions including dairy judging, soil evaluation and job interview.
To start off the 2020-21 school year, the Nyssa FFA chapter competed in District Dairy Judging. The beginning team placed second; the advanced team did not place. Individual placings included Brenna Kesler (2nd), Megan Ward (5th), London Hartley (6th), and Emma Sandstrom (8th).
This year, the FFA wasn’t able to meet in person. As such, all competitions have been held through Zoom. Soil Judging was also a success with the beginning team bringing home a blue first-place banner, and the advanced team also placed first. In the beginning team, individual honors went to Ashton Wilson (1st), Dawson Richards (3rd), Ambrie Draper (5th), Delenn Wright (6th), Belle Wagstaff (8th), and Navaeh Martinez (10th). In the advanced team, Porter Carlton took 1st place, Austin Romans (4th), and Sara Stephens (7th).
Another competition the Nyssa FFA competed in was Job Interview. For the beginning job interview team, Megan Ward placed 4th, and Ambrie Draper 5th. On the advanced job Interview team, Kailani Schulthies was in fifth place.
This year, the Nyssa FFA (Farm Business Management) team placed first during the Oregon FFA Virtual Convention. Normally they would go to Indidanapolis and compete against other teams at nationals; however, because of Covid, the National FFA Convention was held through Zoom and competitions did not take place. Our state-winning team will have the opportunity to compete in 2021, we hope.
The Oregon state officers visited through Zoom meetings and spoke to the FFA classes.
Grant helps purchase welding gear
Nyssa FFA was recently awarded a Northwest Farm Credit Services Rural Community Grant in the amount of $1,000 to purchase updated personal protective equipment such as leather capes, coveralls, and welding gear to keep all those utilizing and viewing the Nyssa Ag Shop and Welding lab safe. The new gear purchased through Norco will allow students to perform a variety of welding applications including overhead welding while keeping safe as well as ensuring school clothes are free from damage while learning and enhancing their skills.
About the national organization
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to more than 700,000 student members who belong to one of the more than 8,600 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by more than 8 million alumni and supporters throughout the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.