Nyssa Elementary PTO rolls out fundraisers

NYSSA — Nyssa Elementary Parent Teacher Organization is changing things up for its spring fundraiser, which will be April 1-11. This year, members and students will be selling Bulldog Cards. These cards offer a discount for purchases at local businesses.
Students will be rewarded for sales of cards and donations with prizes. Prize levels include scratch-off tickets, a movie at the high school auditorium, a drawing for some big prizes, and a day as principal and lunch with the Resource Officer. The top-seller will win a pass for two at Wahooz.
Funds raised will help pay for field trips, classroom supplies, reward parties, playground equipment and more.
The cards will be available for $20 each, and will include a list of discounts.
Those interested in purchasing a card can find a student who is selling them or contact the PTO by email at nyssapto@gmail.com. Those who would like to support students but who do not want to purchase a card are welcome to make $10 donations.
Coming soon, the PTO will host its biannual Drive for School Spirit fundraiser, in which organizers will spray a paw or an ’N’ on driveways or sidewalks for $25 per print.
Due to paint shortage, organizers were not able to hold this fundraiser in the fall of 2021.
Updates will be posted on the PTO’s Facebook page near the middle of April or beginning of May.
Fliers will go home with students and will also be available at City Hall. Each print is $25.
