NYSSA — “Having the presence out there,” Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou said in a phone interview Thursday about the potential of increasing the public safety fee that is on residents utility bills.
A related discussion was held during Nyssa City Councils most recent meeting Tuesday, in which Ballou discussed adding another officer to the force. The council joined the discussion about possibly raising the fee to raise wages for officers or hire an additional officer for Nyssa Police Department.
Although a heavy discussion was held, there was no action taken.
Nyssa residents already have a $5 public safety fee on their water bills and the council discussed whether to raise it and by how much, with no decision being made.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Councilor Ron Edmonson suggested raising the fee to $10, “so we can hire another officer and raise wages,” while City Councilor Roberto Escobedo suggested $7 as a starting point. There will be further discussion about the raise along with a public hearing in the future.
There are currently five officers and one reserve officer on the force and Ballou strongly believes adding another officer to the force will help the department and the community. With the increasing workload on the department, officers are often busy at the department and not out on patrol. Another officer on the force could help them decrease response time and allow things to get done at the department while more officers are out on patrol. There will be two more officers joining the force in the following couple of months, with one being in training at the moment and the other going through the process of joining.
Both City Manager Jim Maret and Ballou said they believe another officer would be a huge help for everyone.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.