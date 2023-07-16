NYSSA — “Having the presence out there,” Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou said in a phone interview Thursday about the potential of increasing the public safety fee that is on residents utility bills.

A related discussion was held during Nyssa City Councils most recent meeting Tuesday, in which Ballou discussed adding another officer to the force. The council joined the discussion about possibly raising the fee to raise wages for officers or hire an additional officer for Nyssa Police Department.



Tags

Load comments