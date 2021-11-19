Nyssa Chamber to hold Pay It Forward Day on Nov. 22

The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is urging people to consider their local neighbors for its second annual Pay It Forward Day on Monday.

NYSSA — The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture is holding its second annual Pay It Forward Day on Monday.

The chamber is encouraging citizens to pay someone’s water or electric bill, assist in paying for a person’s groceries. People can also donate $10 to the next person’s purchase at a local business.

Pay It Forward Day will start at 7 a.m. at the following locations:

• Cattle Drive Coffee, 602 Main St.;

• Thunderegg Coffee, 125 Main St.; and

• Bob’s Steak N’ Spirits, 207 Main St.

