NYSSA
The Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Board of Directors has started planning their next event: The annual honors banquet and auction which will be held during the first few weeks of May. The exact date will be announced later as plans are being finalized to include a new venue. The theme will surround the idea of “Americana.”
Forms for nominating people to be honored at the banquet will appear in the next issue of About Town, the chamber’s newsletter, at the first of March. The newsletter is widely available around Nyssa, if not received in the mail.
The chamber has continued to sponsor community events throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including a Harvest Festival Thunderegg Days and the Nite Lite Parade.
