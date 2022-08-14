MALHEUR COUNTY — Recovery is for anyone willing to seek it and the month of September, designated as National Recovery Month, is a reminder to communities everywhere that residents from all walks to life are vulnerable to the struggle of addiction.
The city councils of Nyssa and Vale both made formal proclamations recognizing September as Recovery Month, coinciding with National Recovery Month.
René Kesler from Lifeways in Ontario read from a proclamation for the Nyssa City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting for the month of August on Aug. 9. This proclamation designates September as Recovery Month in the city of Nyssa.
The council approved the designation of Recovery Month for the month of September.
The city of Vale had a similar presentation at its regularly scheduled meeting also on Aug. 9.
City manager Todd Fuller, in an email on Aug. 12, shared that Jane Padgett, with Oregon Department of Human Services, delivered the proclamation to the council for recovery month 2022.
“City council voted to accept the proclamation and the Mayor signed,” he stated.
Fuller continued that currently, “the city has not planned any events for the proclamation at this time.”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has designated the month as a national observance as a way to “promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices” and to highlight recovery and the community of those who are in recovery and to bring attention to the “service providers and community members across the nation” who help to make recovery a reality.
Recovery means more
The word recovery can carry with it the connotation of rebounding from a drug or alcohol addiction, but upon paying a virtual visit to the SAMHSA website, one finds that recovery means a lot of things, including treatment for mental illness.
Among the offices and centers facilitated by SAMHSA are the Center for Mental Health Services, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and the Center for Abuse Treatment in addition to other important resources for those seeking treatment for themselves or loved ones.
Opioid response
In response to the nation’s ongoing opioid overdose crisis, President Biden authorized a “State Opioid Response (SOR) grant funding opportunity” this program will “provide nearly $1.5 billion” to address this public health crisis. The announcement of this effort was made on May 19.
According to the statement posted to SAMHSA’s website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that “more than 105,000 people died from overdose in the 12 months ending in October 2021” indicating that deaths from opioid overdose has “accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
