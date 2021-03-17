NWAC teams gear up for competition

ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College will receive $4 million from the most recent stimulus bill called the American Resurrection Bill, to be split with students, but how the college will be able to spend its portion has yet to be determined.
Shirley Haidle, dean of administrative services at the college, told the board at its meeting Tuesday $2 million will go toward the students and $2 million go to the college.
In the past versions of stimulus money coming from the federal government because of COVID-19, it has gone to students with the greatest need, Haidle said. These are students getting the most money from grants and loans. But having learned of the new money in the past few days, it’s too early know what the rules are for the colleges.
President Dana Young said the hope was that the college could spend the money to backfill the gaps as the college lost money because of the pandemic.
“We really need to know how to spend the money,” she said.
In her president’s report, Young said she was proud of the college — faculty, students and staff — for being the only community college in Oregon to open up to students in the fall for in-person, and commenting that everyone made it happen.
In his report, Athletic Director Andy Ward said that TVCC athletes are now competing in cross-country, first in Eugene and now will be heading up to Walla Walla for a meet this week.
Tennis and track and field schedules are being developed and will soon be available.
The Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region teams are preparing for competition in baseball, softball, mens and women’s soccer, mens and women’s basketball and volleyball. However, the college has opted out of volleyball, because some of the players are in other sports.
