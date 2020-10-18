ONTARIO
The latest weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority on COVID-19 cases at senior or care facilities are an accumulation of cases from the date of the first report and may not reflect the current situation.
Pioneer Place in Vale was listed by the Health Authority as having had 40 cases since the end of August, but is now free of any positive cases. This is according to Christopher Monroe, Pioneer Place CEO.
The one employee who recently tested positive for the virus was infected away from Pioneer Place and had not come into contact with any other staff members or residents, Monroe said.
“Staff members are tested twice a week and residents are tested once a week,” he added.
The facility has not had a positive case for about three to four weeks, according to Monroe.
Pioneer Place is a skilled nursing and assisted living facility.
