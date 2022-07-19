ONTARIO — Two male nurses from Idaho who were practicing in Oregon were recently among 12 who were disciplined by an Oregon administrative board for work conducted under their respective licenses.
This includes Bradley S. Dalling, of Fruitland, who had his CRNA license suspended for one year and his RN license put on probation and Edward L. Dietrich, of Kuna, who had a civil penalty put on his registered nurse license.
The Oregon State Board of Nursing took final disciplinary action on cases against nurses or nursing assistants during its July 13 meeting.
Bradley S. Dalling
The Board suspended the CRNA license of Bradley S. Dalling for 12 months, to be followed by two years of probation. It also placed his RN license on probation until his CRNA suspension and probation is completed. During the probation period, Dalling will be required to practice a minimum of 16 hours per week in a setting where he is able to carry out his full duties.
Reasons cited include falsifying data, using intoxicants to the extent injurious to himself or others, obtaining unauthorized medications, and entering inaccurate documentation into a health record.
According to public documents, the board received information in January that Dalling had “recorded inaccurate medical information and diverted medications.” A board investigation revealed the same findings.
Dalling has been licensed to be a certified registered nurse anesthetists and a registered nurse since December of 2018.
Edward L. Dietrich
The Board reprimanded and imposed a $500 civil penalty on Edward L. Dietrich’s registered nurse license for the unauthorized removal of client information from the workplace and conduct derogatory to the standards of nursing.
According to public documents, the board received a tip on May 13 alleging that Deitrich had sent an email from his work account which contained private medical information for a new patient to his personal account.
During an investigation, Dietrich admitted to mistakenly sending the email, but stated he was unable to view it as it was sent as a secure encrypted message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.