Nurses speak out about union dispute at local hospital

ONTARIO — While multiple charges of unfair labor practices filed on behalf of nurses represented by a union at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario are under review by the National Labor Review Board, 80 to 100 nurses who work at that facility are waiting for their votes to be counted to determine further union membership. Some of them went on the record say they are ready for the process to resolve, no matter which way it goes, as it has caused their wages to be frozen in the meantime.
Currently there are five open cases filed with the national board, with the first filed April 18, three filed in May and one in July. One that was filed in June is listed as closed.
Officials with Saint Alphonsus and Oregon Nurses Association went on the record over the matter for an article in Sunday’s paper. The entities are split over why nurses want to dissolve union membership, how that conclusion was reached, as well as why nurses aren’t getting paid those bonuses.
It is important to know that even for those who do not want to pay dues, the union still represents them when it comes to wage negotiations with their employer. The process is commonly known as collective bargaining and ensures that union employees have the same pay scale.
It’s also noteworthy that the hospital allowed petitioning to dissolve from the union while a contract was still in place; it was said to have ended in June, but is now on hold as the case winds on.
Myra Jensen, communications specialist with the Oregon Nurses Association, says that the union has asked the board to review the charges filed. She further stated that according to their union contract, if nurses at Saint Alphonsus in Boise, Nampa or Baker City get any pay beyond annual percentage increases contracted for, nurses in Ontario are supposed to get those, too.
“There is no question in our mind that they were supposed to get those,” Jensen said. “We’ve been grateful for work nurses have done. They work their butts off and we want them to be compensated for extra shifts they picked up.”
Nurses also reached out to the newspaper to speak out. We caught up with some who want to continue union membership and those who do not.
‘Union said we did things wrong’
Madison Hartung, was born and raised in Ontario. She has worked as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room at the Ontario hospital for the past five years.
When she first started, Hartung said she was automatically enrolled in the union. However, having just wrapped up her higher education, Hartung says at $1,200 per year the dues were too expensive. Through conversations with other nurses, she found out she could opt out, and did just that on her birthday. Even after that, she remained represented by the union.
During the pandemic, Hartung said nurses in Ontario reached out to the union about Boise and Nampa getting COVID incentive pay. She said union representatives told them “we should be grateful and other people were worse off.” However, a union rep said she would be there on Tuesday and Hartung says “she never showed up.”
That ultimately led to her finding out how other nurses were “fed up,” and she began a petition asking nurses whether they still wanted to be part of the union. The majority of nurses who signed the petition said they wanted out. This was presented to the hospital administration, who in turn contacted the union saying nurses wanted out of it.
“Then after that, the union said we did things wrong,” Hartung said.
From there, Hartung said the labor board stepped in and requested an official vote, and the hospital asked nurses if they wanted to participate in person or by mail. Due to COVID, ballots were mailed in, but counting of those votes in now blocked until the charges are reviewed.
Saying the matter was “super frustrating,” Hartung said it “pushes us in a wage lock for an unknown amount of time.” It is unknown how long the standstill will last, she emphasized, adding “who knows — months, weeks, a year.”
She said it was “frustrating” that they took all the right steps, presented it to hospital administration who listened, and now “the union is throwing a fit.”
Hartung shared a text message sent to her from a union representative on Aug. 11, in which the union rep told her that the labor board would not count the ballots. The reason provided: “Board has decided to review Unfair Labor Practice Charges filed because of the employer behavior before addressing the election. …”
Hartung said the biggest thing that matters is getting those votes counted.
“Nobody is going to be upset either way. If they stay, we are not going to be disgruntled,” she said.
Hartung said when it first started, it created tension between pro-union and other workers, however, things have gotten better, with both sides now talking to each other.
‘Spiraled out of control’
Raquel Bennett, who has worked at the Emergency Room in Ontario for 10 years and prior to that in another department for two years, says she has also opted out of dues-based membership, noting that in Ontario is the only hospital where you can completely opt out of paying but still get representation by the union.
Bennett says the reason she opted out was that she felt like over the years when asking for things, the union “just wouldn’t even respond or didn’t care at all, or if they did respond, it was ‘Oh, too bad, we can’t help.’”
She also said when Hartung was petitioning that “nobody pushed, nobody coerced, just petitioned with no pushing at all.”
Bennett says once union officials stated they didn’t agree with the petition and that people may have been coerced, “it spiraled out of control.”
“They’re saying the hospital denied us bonuses during COVID,” she said.
Bennett then said hospital management provided nurses emails it allegedly sent to the union asking them to discuss paying those bonuses, adding that the union never responded.
If something happens and the vote has to be redone in person, Bennett said she would do it again and rally her coworkers to join her.
She further noted she wants the matter to be resolved.
“I’m frustrated. I want this over with. Let’s move on. I don’t care if the union stays or goes. Let’s just move forward.”
Anti-union signs, including those of political nature, ‘posted where patients and family could see’
One frustration Hartung hit on was how the views of the union leadership don’t align with the nurses they represent on the east side of the state.
“The union supports all these bills that don’t help our side of the state in eastern Oregon. Here, a lot of nurses are very conservative. Their views don’t align with us. They are very pro-Portland, pro-[Tina]Kotek. They supported that drug bill [Measure 110] in Oregon and now we have a ton of fentanyl ODs. We don’t have the same support they have on the west side of the state, such as in-person rehabs. We don’t have the support to support those bills that passed.”
A nurse in support of the union who went on the record with the newspaper on the condition of anonymity stated that hospital management was posting and allowing the posting of “some pretty crazy anti-union flyers. Any union information that was posted after the petition circulated was immediately taken down, she said. On the other hand, if nurses tried to take down the anti-union information, management “made it very clear, they needed to stay up.”
Furthermore she said some of the flyers were “posted where patients and family could see.”
She provided several images to the newspaper of flyers hung in common spaces. Some had images of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown stating that Oregon Nurses Association supported her. However, the word Oregon was crossed out in Red, with “Portland” written above it. Similarly themed posters carried images of Portland riots, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.
“Many nurses were really offended over the political ones,” she stated.
Other images she provided showed anti-union messages on flyers that included the Saint Alphonsus or Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario logo. Those stated things such as, “Union Home Invasion. They Are Coming To YOUR House,” and “What could you DO instead of union DUES? ONA union dues: $1,200 per year! That could buy 255 gallons of gas!” And finally one that compares a “Direct Partnership” to a “Union Division.”
The newspaper reached out to Saint Alphonsus to learn more about the signs; however, they would not provide further comment.
“Due to the ongoing NLRB proceedings, Saint Alphonsus has no additional comment at this time beyond the statement provided last week,” reads a statement on Monday. “We are still hopeful for a speedy resolution to this matter, and look forward to our nurses’ voices being heard in the appropriate forum.”
‘Kind of worried me at first’
LaRae Findling has been working at Saint Alphonsus Ontario since 2019. She paid off her debts for the first year of working there, then joined full membership with Oregon Nurses Association.
Findling said she has personally enjoyed that the union contract for nurses includes getting incentive pay for picking up an extra shift, saying that was kicked up during COVID.
For her, she feels protected having a third party go to bat for her.
“It feels like if something were to happen, we have backup. And it is not just us standing along against admin. It’s important to me because we have a voice as a group to [help] make decisions we want as nurses. We have things in Ontario that Nampa and others do not, and it’s because of unions.”
Findling said this includes incentive pay, a protected on-call program, a good seniority program in place and a union representative anytime there is a potential for any meetings related to discipline.
After hearing someone was circulating a petition to get the union out, she thought it was a rumor because she never personally saw it. However, when she received an email from management saying Oregon Nurses Association would no longer be representing him, it concerned her.
“It kind of worried me at first. What am I going to lose,” she recalled wondering.
They heard from the union and admin, however she said the hospital made it difficult to hear from the union as staff disallowed union reps on site and furthermore took down the board where union information was typically posted.
“It was hard to hear, but I was in contact with a union rep who reassured they would fight for us,” Findling said.
Administrators held nursing forums to “reassure” nurses they would “take care of us and policies,” she said noting that the hospital was implementing policies to fill in gaps that were being lost by losing the union contract.
Findling wants all the charges to be reviewed before ballots are counted.
“Basically every rock is overturned before a decision is made,” she said.
Findling noted that although they were told pay was being frozen until the ballots were counted, they did get their annual pay increase.
It’s important that unfair labor practice charges are looked at, she said.
Then, based on the board’s decision, they can go forward. In the meantime, she said, it would be nice to hear from both sides, not just management.
“It’s hard for nurses who don’t have [direct] contact with union to get any updates,” Findling said, noting that she wanted to ensure people were educated and informed on both sides.
