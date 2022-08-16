Quantcast
Health care

Nurses speak out about union dispute at local hospital

National Labor Review Board looks at 5 charges of unfair labor practice

Editor's Note

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series in a dispute over union representation for nurses at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.

ONTARIO — While multiple charges of unfair labor practices filed on behalf of nurses represented by a union at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario are under review by the National Labor Review Board, 80 to 100 nurses who work at that facility are waiting for their votes to be counted to determine further union membership. Some of them went on the record say they are ready for the process to resolve, no matter which way it goes, as it has caused their wages to be frozen in the meantime.

Currently there are five open cases filed with the national board, with the first filed April 18, three filed in May and one in July. One that was filed in June is listed as closed.



