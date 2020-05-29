ONTARIO — Education, and phase 2 reopening requirements were two of the issues discussed during Thursday’s virtual town hall, with lawmakers pushing to have schools open up this fall and counties ready to move into phase 2 of recovery from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The three participating lawmakers were state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, in Senate District 30; Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, whose respective House Districts 60 and 59, make up Senate District 30.
Noting that a lot of rural schools do not have access to technology, particularly broadband, Bonham said it is important for those students to get back in the classroom.
There is a good chance that most schools will be back in session in September, Bonham said.
The question is what open will look like, and hopefully schools in their legislative districts will be able to give some input into opening plans.
“Not all districts look alike,” Bonham said, commenting it should not be blanket decision.
The lawmakers were not happy with the guidelines for moving into phase 2, commenting they had just been released.
“They should have have had phase 2 guidelines when they put out phase one guidelines,” Bonham said. “There should be clarity.”
According to information from Gov. Kate Brown’s office, in addition the prerequisites of phase 1, additional criteria for enter phase 2 include that a minimum 95% of all new cases must be contact traced within 24 hours, a minimum of 70% of new COVID-19 positive cases must be traced to an existing case in a week and two-week periods, there cannot be a 5% or greater increase in a county within seven days and there cannot be a significant increase in new cases within the previous week.
On May 22, Malheur County Health Department director Sarah Poe indicated that Malheur County’s current growth rate was 1.5%.
All three lawmakers are currently involved in committee meetings this week and next as a special session is likely late June or July.
“Budgets will be cut,” Findley said. “No doubt about it.”
