Progress is being made in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon and increasing the number of people being vaccinated, but there are new threats as variants of the virus are being discovered.
“We’re in the last stretch but are not across the finish line,” said Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, during her latest news conference to update the situation in Oregon.
But with the vaccine that is available, Oregon has been able to provide 24,000 shots per day, 47% of seniors over age 65 have been vaccinated, she said and more than 50% of those 75 years and older have been vaccinated.
One shining spot, Brown said, is that in Malheur County, the Klamath Health Network and Valley Family Health converted an ambulance into a mobile clinic to provide testing and vaccinations for people in remote areas.
In addition, Oregon is seeing its students going back to school.
“More than 174,000 students are back in the classroom,” she said.
Before her news conference, Brown issued an executive order requiring all Oregon public schools to offer access to in-person instruction by the week of March 29 for grades K-through 5 and April 19 to grades six through 12.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said a return to school is a parental choice.
With an investment of $250 million announced earlier, Brown said schools will be able to expand summer learning opportunities.
“On March 12, 2020, I issued my executive order closing Oregon school for what was then an extended spring break,” Brown said, in issuing the new order. “Parents can keep their children in distance learning as they choose, but Oregon students now have the option of returning to school.”
Commenting on President Biden’s comment that all Americans will be eligible for a vaccine starting on May 1, Brown said, “I know we are all hopeful we can safely be reunited with family and friends for small gatherings by the Fourth of July. As governor, I will do everything I can do to make that happen.”
“Our plan in Oregon has always been to align our vaccination timelines with available federal supplies. As weekly shipment allocations increase we will reassess those timelines. If the doses are there, I have every intention of utilizing all available state and federal resources to match the President’s timeline universal eligibility.”
“But let me be very clear: While our timelines will accelerate with available supplies, but our commitment to equity in our vaccine distribution will not change. We will continue to prioritize our most vulnerable Oregonians including seniors, people with underlying health conditions, and frontline workers, so that they can be at the front of the line.”
