Nonresident fee increase takes effect Dec. 1

BOISE
Nonresident deer and elk tags sold out in 2020 and demand is expected to be high in 2021.
Most nonresident hunters, anglers and trappers will pay higher prices for licenses, tags and fees starting Dec. 1. Price increases will vary by item, but here are new prices for some of the most popular licenses and tags for adult nonresidents:
• Nonresident combination hunting/fishing license increase from $240 to $264;
• Nonresident hunting license increase from $154.75 to $185;
• Nonresident fishing license increase from $98.25 to $108;
• Nonresident deer tag increase from $301.75 to $351.75; and
• Nonresident elk increase from $416.75 to $651.75.
Nonresidents cannot buy 2021 hunting, fishing or trapping licenses until Dec. 1, however, they can buy three-year licenses at current prices, which will be valid through 2022.a
Nonresidents hunters can buy 2021 deer and elk tags starting on Dec. 1, and tags for popular elk zones are expected to sell out quickly. Nonresident deer and elk tags sold out last year much earlier than in previous years, so hunters should expect similar sales for 2021 tags.
Fish and Game has not increased nonresident prices in more than a decade with the last increase happening in 2009. To see a full price list, and other changes for 2021, go to the nonresident licenses, tags and permits webpage on www.idfg.idaho.gov.
Hunters and anglers can also sign up for the latest news on hunting and fishing by subscribing to the email newsletter on the homepage there.
