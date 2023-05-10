Nonprofits aim to ‘drive out’ domestic violence

Terry Basford, retiring executive director of Project Dove, stands beside a late 1970s Corvette, with Kim De Rose, coordinator for the Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Taskforce, at the wheel on Tuesday afternoon. Basford has been driving one classic car each day this week, leading up to the 3rd annual Project Dove and Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Taskforce Car and Bike Show to be held this Saturday. The show serves as a fundraiser for both nonprofits, as well as creates awareness about domestic violence.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — As domestic violence continues to be an issue that families across the nation have to endure, Project Dove and Tri-County Anti-Trafficking Task Force will once again be working to create community awareness. Officials aim to do so with the 3rd annual Drive Out Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Classic Car and Bike Show on Saturday. The hope is to drive domestic violence out of local households, along with honoring purple ribbon or butterfly partners.

The event will be from from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot, near Plaza Inn and Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza.



