ADRIAN — Due to the grant from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, the youth in Adrian are able to participate in a variety of summer activities. The foundation has funded the grant in order to assist school-age children in Oregon make up for the education, social connection and engagement that were lost during the shut-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summer programs that will be taking place over the course of the summer are sewing, photography, woodworking, “library in the park,” and several sports activities. The grant is able to help reduce or eliminate the costs to students.
Some hone their frisbee golf skills
Among the various sport activities, the disc golf program concluded it’s last class on July 8. The program had 30 students in the class. The were taught the basics of disc golf, as well as a few different techniques on how to throw the frisbee. The students learned about the different styles of frisbee, and the different playing situations they are used for.
The students would start with throwing drills; practicing different throwing techniques.
Following the drills, the students would be guided through the course where they would compete against each other. Allowing the students to engage in playful and fun conversation with their peers. The disc golf course that the students would navigate through was located on the campus property, running through the entirety of the campus. Therefore, the students will be able to continue to participate in disc golf over the course of the year and so forth.
‘Taking’ vs. ‘making’ a photograph
A photography camp for middle school-aged students was one of the programs funded through the grant, which was led by husband and wife team Eric Ellis and Angie Sillonis in partnership with Oregon State University Extension — Malhuer County. The camp’s intentions are to teach students the difference between “taking a photograph” and “making a photograph,” and how a photographer can make that distinction. The students in the class were provided with his or her own camera and lense, with laptops being available for the students to edit their photos.
This Friday, the students of the photography program will be setting up a photo booth at the Community Market from 3-7 p.m. to present their photography to the public. It is an opportunity for the students to showcase their work, as well as sell their photography if someone is interested in purchasing.
Following the photo booth, the photography class will continue to meet throughout the remainder of the summer, with the last class being held on Aug. 20.
Among the programs offered through the summer, the remaining programs consist of sewing, woodworking, photography and various sport activities. Out of the sport activities, the remaining programs include basketball, volleyball, and football. The programs plan to take place over the remainder of the summer, and will continue midway through August; leading up to the beginning of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.