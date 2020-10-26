ONTARIO
Friends of the Owyhee, a local stewardship group, has been asked to help find volunteers for a planting project on Juniper Mountain. According to a newsletter from the group, Idaho Fish and Game has asked the group to help plant mountain mahogany and bitterbrush plugs.
The project is slated to happen Nov. 8, with an optional planting day on Nov. 9; however, the project is weather dependent, and as such may be canceled due to inclement weather.
According to the newsletter, the plan is for volunteers to camp out at the North Fork Campground on Saturday. Officials with Idaho Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management will be there the following morning to caravan to the planting site which is 17 miles from the campground.
“We will need to ride in our personal rigs; due to COVID, we can not ride in State or Federal rigs,” reads the newsletter. “We will figure out how to take the least amount of vehicles on the evening of the 7th.”
Those who attend are reminded to plan for cold weather, including bringing plenty of winter clothing. Camp trailers are permitted at the campground.
There is no cost for the event, but those going are asked to sign up early in case organizers need more information or need to contact volunteers to cancel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.