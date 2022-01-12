Succor Creek in the Owyhee Canyonlands

Hikers explore a trail near Succor Creek in the Owyhee Canyonlands in April of 2016. 

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Friends of the Owyhee this year is unrolling myriad ways for people to get involved with the nonprofit.

Information follows that was detailed in a recent newsletter from the organization.

Annual trips

Friends will be hosting a donor celebration on Jan. 29, where it will announce its programs for the year, which will be followed up on Jan. 30 with an email announcement.

Hiking club

Due to popular demand, there will be more day hikes offered this year — especially during the week. For these outings, attendees will meet at 8 a.m. at the Watchable Wildlife Area near Snively Hot Springs on Wednesday mornings and choose a route from there, returning to vehicles by 2 p.m. Attendees are urged to bring plenty of water and some food for the moderate to difficult hikes.

Those preferring an easier hike are encouraged to attend and let organizers know their capabilities so accommodations can be made.

January kicked off with a hike to Fault Knob on Jan. 12. Other hikes this month will be on Jan. 19 to Haystack Rock, a moderate to difficult hike; and on Jan. 30 to a route to be determined based on group ability.

Registration is required.

3rd annual Raise-a-Pint fundraiser

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 29, Friends will host its 3rd annual Raise A Pint For The Owyhee event. It will be at Berts Growler Garage, 1635 S.W. Fourth, Ontario. There will be a raffle and a silent auction and the group will show some short films on the Owyhees.

Berts will donate a portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit.

The following morning, the group will host a hike in the Lower Owyhee Canyon, rain or shine. Those interested can meet at the Watchable Wildlife Area near Snively Hot Springs at 9 a.m. Jan. 30.

Webinars on naturalist topics

Continuing to build upon its webinar series on stargazing and night skies started in 2021, Friends will modify the series this year.

“Every other month, we will continue with our Stargazing & Natural Night Skies class, and on the off months, we will invite guest speakers to explore other naturalist topics related to the Owyhee,” the newsletter states.

On Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friends will present Stargazing & Natural Night Skies, a free online course led by Sammy Castonguay. He is the programs director for Friends and an adjunct instructor for Treasure Valley Community College. Castonguay is also an active member of the Oregon Outback Dark Sky Network.

Coming soon

Feb. 5: First Saturdays Stewardship @ Highway 95

Feb. 16: Lower Owyhee Bighorn Sheep (free online webinar)

