Nonprofit rolls out full slate of activities for June

ONTARIO — Individuals interested in science field camp, family camping, navigating with a compass, Ice-Age flooding and geology in the Owyhees will have plenty of opportunities to do so in June. A list follows of activities throughout the month being rolled out by Friends of the Owyhee, an Ontario-based nonprofit. For more information, visit https://www.friendsoftheowyhee.org.
June 6-9: Owyhee Science Field Camp at Leslie Gulch
Science is exciting in the classroom, but out in the field, it’s incredible. This short field camp can give aspiring scientists a taste for the scientific process in real-time: making observations, forming hypotheses, collecting data in the field, and interpreting data. This camp opportunity is parent-supported — parents or guardians provide camp and meals, while Friends of the Owyhee provide the activities. The cost is $40 per student/guardian pair deposit, ages 8 and up
June 10-12: Owyhee Family Camp at Silver City
Spending time in the great outdoors is an incredible experience at any age, especially when you have the chance to share that experience with loved ones. Owyhee Family Camp is designed for parents or guardians (including grandparents!) to enjoy the Owyhee with their favorite young campers. There will be fun, family-friendly activities, like campfire storytelling, scavenger hunts, and more. This camp will take place in Silver City, an old Idaho mining town that seems to take you back in time with its historical structures and nostalgic feel. The cost is $40 per family deposit, all ages.
June 14: Orienteering 101 class at Friends of the Owyhee office
Friends of the Owyhee has teamed up with the Ontario Recreation District to provide Orienteering 101. The two-hour introductory class will cover the basics of using a navigation compass to accurately navigate. This class is appropriate for ages 12 and older, and anyone who would like more confidence in navigation.
June 15: Ice-Age Flooding in the Owyhee Webinar
The Owyhee Webinar series is designed to share the natural wonders of the Owyhee with folks far and wide. In this webinar, we are excited to introduce Deron Carter of Linn-Benton Community College, who will explain how flooding played a key role in the landscape evolution of the Owyhee during the Ice Age. This online webinar is free and suitable for most ages.
June 17-19: Owyhee Geology Series
The popular Owyhee Geology Series is back. This year, the nonprofit decided to take a different approach for the bulk of its in-field geology education. It will be offering two trips: one shorter one for beginning geology enthusiasts, and one longer one for the seasoned adventurers that want to go on a longer geologic adventure. The shorter trip will start in Murphy, Idaho at the Owyhee Country Historical Museum and continue on to explore War Eagle Mountain, Jordan Craters and Leslie Gulch. The cost is $20 per person deposit, ages 12 and older.
June 24: Orienteering 101 practicum at Lower Owyhee Canyon
Those who took the Orienteering 101 class on June 14 will be able to test their newly acquired skills at our two-hour evening “Map and Compass Test Course” in the Lower Owyhee Canyon. Get the practical experience needed to confidently navigate with nothing more than a compass and a map. The class is appropriate for ages 12 and older, and anyone that would like more confidence in navigation. You must take the evening class to participate in the practicum.
